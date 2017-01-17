Limpopo govt condemns latest arson attack on school near Vuwani
Provincial government says there’s no valid reason to destroy state property and those who do so should be brought to book.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo government is urging law enforcement officials to work around the clock to arrest those responsible for another fire ignited at a school near Vuwani.
Vhari Primary School in Tshitale was torched on Sunday night.
Provincial government says there’s no valid reason to destroy state property and those who do so should be brought to book.
A government building and post office were also vandalised during a service delivery protest over the weekend.
Spokesperson Phuti Seloba says, “We believe that whatever the reason may be, you really have no right to hold the future of these young people.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Body of burnt baby found on JHB rubbish dump
-
[LISTEN] How do you determine the cause of a fire?
-
Basic Education urged to include road safety education in school curriculum
-
Gale-force winds hamper firefighting in Paarl
-
DA: Palestinian leader cancelled meeting with Maimane at 11th hour
-
[LISTEN] SPCA: The do’s & don’ts of adopting a pet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.