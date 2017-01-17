Limpopo govt condemns latest arson attack on school near Vuwani

Provincial government says there’s no valid reason to destroy state property and those who do so should be brought to book.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo government is urging law enforcement officials to work around the clock to arrest those responsible for another fire ignited at a school near Vuwani.

Vhari Primary School in Tshitale was torched on Sunday night.

A government building and post office were also vandalised during a service delivery protest over the weekend.

Spokesperson Phuti Seloba says, “We believe that whatever the reason may be, you really have no right to hold the future of these young people.”

