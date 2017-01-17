Gale-force winds hamper firefighting in Paarl

Officials from Working on Fire and Cape Nature have joined firefighting efforts in a desperate push to contain the blaze.

CAPE TOWN – Strong winds are hampering firefighting efforts in the Paarl region.

Flames have been spreading down the slopes of the Du Toitskloof pass since Monday.

More than 200 Firefighters have been deployed to battle the blaze.

Officials from Working on Fire and Cape Nature have joined firefighting efforts in a desperate push to contain the blaze, but gale-force winds are making it nearly impossible.

Working on Fire's Dale Nortje says, “We have two Oryx helicopters currently flying, our helicopters are unable to fly due to strong winds.”

At least one structure has been destroyed, while some local farms have been left without electricity due to the fire.

Some residents have decided to pack up their belongings and left the area with their pets.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this stage.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)