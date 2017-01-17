Gale-force winds hamper firefighting in Paarl
Officials from Working on Fire and Cape Nature have joined firefighting efforts in a desperate push to contain the blaze.
CAPE TOWN – Strong winds are hampering firefighting efforts in the Paarl region.
Flames have been spreading down the slopes of the Du Toitskloof pass since Monday.
More than 200 Firefighters have been deployed to battle the blaze.
Officials from Working on Fire and Cape Nature have joined firefighting efforts in a desperate push to contain the blaze, but gale-force winds are making it nearly impossible.
Working on Fire's Dale Nortje says, “We have two Oryx helicopters currently flying, our helicopters are unable to fly due to strong winds.”
At least one structure has been destroyed, while some local farms have been left without electricity due to the fire.
Some residents have decided to pack up their belongings and left the area with their pets.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this stage.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.