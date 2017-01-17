Family of Kuga fire victim to bring class-action suit against Ford
Despite announcing a recall, Ford maintains the fatal case involving Reshall Jimmy is unrelated to other recent Kuga fires.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of the man who burnt to death in his Ford Kuga in 2015 have announced they will be bringing a class-action lawsuit against the car manufacturer.
Reshall Jimmy's brother and sister held a press briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday after the car manufacturer announced it was recalling the Kuga 1.6 litre model as several vehicles have caught alight.
On Monday, Ford and the National Consumer Commission recalled the 1.6 Kuga made between December 2012 and February 2014 due to overheating issues.
Ford maintains that there have been no injuries, and that the 2015 case involving Jimmy was unique and unrelated.
On Monday Ford SA CEO Jeff Nemeth explained that Jimmy's death had nothing to do with the recent problem identified with the Kugas.
“While the case of Mr Jimmy’s vehicle has not been determined. All investigating parties have ruled out an engine compartment fire.”
Attorney Rod Montano says he'll be acting on behalf of victims to bring a class action against Ford, with 31 claims submitted to the NCC to date.
Eyewitness News spoke to Reshall Jimmy's brother Kaveen last week.
Jimmy says since his brother's death he has been trying to get answers from Ford and share relevant information with the manufacturer's investigative team, but says he's received very little co-operation.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
