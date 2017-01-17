CT firefighters responded to 75 fires per day in past 3 months
City officials have issued a renewed warning to residents to be cautious with open flames and other flammable materials.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town firefighters have responded to an average of 75 fires per day in the past three months.
Officials have issued a renewed warning to residents to be cautious with open flames and other flammable materials.
This comes in the wake of firefighters battling several fires in and around the city over the past two weeks.
#PaarlFire 2 Helicopters are assisting the more than 200 firefighters to contain the blaze. IM pic.twitter.com/J3cVMqCjF8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2017
The city's Fire and Rescue Service has responded to more than 5,400 fire incidents since November last year.
Large scale damage as a result of the Helderberg fires in Somerset West two weeks ago, is estimated at R60 million, while Monday night's blaze in the Vredehoek/Deer Park area caused damage estimated at about R4.5 million.
#VredehoekFires Thick smoke hangs in the air. LI pic.twitter.com/3yEOq8t2X4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2017
Mayco Member for Social Services and Safety JP Smith says authorities have the situation under control, but he's called for residents’ support.
“The public will have to work with us on this matter and we’re and we ask them to remind themselves of the safety tips around fires, to be cautious of cigarette buds.
"And remember that the use of fireworks around public places is unlawful.”
Authorities have also fought major fires in Paarl and Grabouw in the past 12 hours.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
