Another Limpopo school torched

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are en route to the scene of the latest school arson attack.

It is understood that the school was torched outside Vuwani last night. The motive for the torching is not yet clear.

Limpopo police spokesperson Motlasela Mojapelo says that no one has yet been arrested.

It is the second school to be torched in the province this week.

On sunday night angry residents went on the rampage in Tshitale where they set fire to a primary school along with a post office and government buildings.

Police have been on alert in and around Vuwani since early last year when around 30 schools were either razed or vandalised during protests over municipal demarcation.