AB de Villiers’ primary focus is 2019 World Cup

CAPE TOWN - Proteas ODI captain AB de Villiers has confirmed he’s not retiring from Test cricket, but is working with team management to reduce his workload.

De Villiers will return from injury for the third T20 against Sri Lanka after a long injury lay off which saw him miss the successful ODI and Test series against Australia.

Speaking to Xolani Gwala on 702, he says that his primary focus is to get silverware for the Proteas.

“My main goal is to get to the 2019 World Cup and I want to do everything possible to get there. We haven’t lifted a trophy before.”

He acknowledged the significance of playing Test matches but reiterated his desire to be in peak condition for the ICC competition.

“Yes it is important to play the other formats but mentally and physically I need to be in a good space come 2019 World Cup.”

He went on to hint that his workload would need to be eased for him to be ready in 2019.

“That’s what I am aiming for (World Cup 2019). I know it’s still a long way away, but it is all about managing that really well in order for me to get there.”

