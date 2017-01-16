'Zuma’s show of support for Dlamini-Zuma may be a disadvantage to her'

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki says President Jacob Zuma's show of support for Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma as his possible successor is not a great advantage as he's become a weakened leader.

As the African National Congress (ANC) gears up for its elective conference later this year all eyes are on who will next lead the party.

While the ANC Women’s League and Zuma have publicly announced their support for Dlamini-Zuma, the South African Communist Party has warned against putting names forward.

It says people should be more interested in discussing the kind of traits the next leader should possess.

Deputy Chairman of the South African Institute of International Affairs, Mbeki, says the ANC is in panic mode.

“Leaders are fighting among themselves, the ANC has no solution to reverse the loss of confidence by the electorate.”

He says Dlamini-Zuma may be at a disadvantage by having Zuma support her, as his tenure as president has seen the governing party lose major metros and support.

“Jacob Zuma is a hugely weakened leader because it has been under his leadership that the vote for the ANC has been declining.”

Mbeki says the problem the ANC faces is not who will lead it next, but that its policies have run out of steam.

