What you need to know about Ford’s Kuga recall
Eyewitness News has put together a list of all you need to know about the recall.
JOHANNESBURG – Ford South Africa on Monday announced that a voluntary safety recall for all Kuga's 1.6l vehicles has been issued.
WHICH VEHICLES IT COVERS
• The safety recall is limited to 1.6l Kugas manufactured between December 2012 to February 2014.
• Other Kugas including the 1.5l and 2l are not affected.
• All affected vehicles including all those that were checked must be taken to a Ford dealership.
WHAT EXACTLY MUST I DO?
• If any 1.6l owner sees any indication that the engine may be overheating or sees warnings on the instrument cluster, pullover, switch off the engine and ensure all occupants are outside the car.
• Do not open the bonnet.
• Call emergency services, then Ford roadside assistance.
• Save the roadside number 0861 150 250.
HOW WILL I BE COMPENSATED?
• Customers will through the dealership be given courtesy cars.
STAGES OF THE RECALL
There will be two stages:
• Stage one involves replacing affected components on the cooling system.
• Verifying and updating the software.
• Conducting an oil leak check on the cylinder head.
• Stage two will make the cooling system even more robust.
• It will include further changes in parts.
CEO Jeff Nemeth says that changes will be thoroughly tested.
Nemeth has reiterated that the Ford Kuga is safe to drive.
