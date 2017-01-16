WC Fire and rescue tackles two fires in Paarl

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

WC Fire and rescue tackles two fires in Paarl

The Du Toitskloof Mountain pass is currently closed to traffic in both directions as a result of a blaze along the mountain slopes.

A fire engine at the Strand fire station.
A fire engine at the Strand fire station.
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Drakenstein Fire and Rescue Services have been deployed to two fires in the Paarl area.

The Du Toitskloof Mountain pass is currently closed to traffic in both directions as a result of a blaze along the mountain slopes.

Firefighters are also attending to a fire outside Wellington.

Fire and Rescues’ Dereck Peceur says, we have about 50 people currently working in area being assisted with aerial support in the form of two helicopters. In the other area we have about 40 people working with the fire works in the area also local residents.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions