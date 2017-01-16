WC Fire and rescue tackles two fires in Paarl

The Du Toitskloof Mountain pass is currently closed to traffic in both directions as a result of a blaze along the mountain slopes.

CAPE TOWN – Drakenstein Fire and Rescue Services have been deployed to two fires in the Paarl area.

Firefighters are also attending to a fire outside Wellington.

Fire and Rescues’ Dereck Peceur says, we have about 50 people currently working in area being assisted with aerial support in the form of two helicopters. In the other area we have about 40 people working with the fire works in the area also local residents.”