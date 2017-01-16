Vaal Dam water levels rise to 59.15%

This is a significant increase of more than 2% over the last three days.

JOHANNESBURG – The Water and Sanitations Department says the Vaal Dam water levels have risen to 59.15%.

This is a significant increase of more than 2% over the last three days.

The department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says, “This is the direction that we would like the dam to take, not just the dam but the Vaal River system as a whole.”