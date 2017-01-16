UK could be become tax haven - minister
The United Kingdom could become a tax haven in order to remain competitive if it's locked out of the single market in Europe.
LONDON - The British government appears to be hardening its stance on trade negotiations with the European Union ahead of Brexit.
A senior minister has suggested the United Kingdom (UK) could become a tax haven in order to remain competitive if it's locked out of the single market in Europe.
Opponents claim the comments mean Britain is heading for a “bargain-basement economy”.
British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to lay out her Brexit strategy on Tuesday.
However, ahead of that speech, Chancellor Philip Hammond says if the UK is locked out of the European single market following Brexit, the government wouldn’t just accept it lying down.
Hammond has suggested the UK could fight back by lowering corporation tax to attract businesses out of Europe and could become a tax haven.
Critics argue this would lead to a trade war with Europe which will put jobs at risk.
More in Local
-
Vaal Dam water levels rise to 59.15%
-
Eskom calls for plan of action from two defaulting municipalities
-
ANC stalwarts to discuss details of consultative conference
-
TUT student accused of killing roommate expected in court
-
Lumka Oliphant admits social media rant was ‘irresponsible’
-
[LISTEN] A day in the life of a sangoma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.