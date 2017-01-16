Working on Fire helping to fight Stilbaai blaze

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says other fires are currently raging in Villiersdorp, Stellenbosch, Tulbagh and Paarl.

CAPE TOWN – Working on Fire is still assisting firefighters at a vegetation fire near Stilbaai.

The blaze is the latest in a series of fires that have been plaguing the Western Cape.

She says the Stilbaai fire started on Sunday.

“The Stillbaai fire is still ongoing with 22 firefighters assisting the municipality.”

