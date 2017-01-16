Working on Fire helping to fight Stilbaai blaze

Cape woman to appear in court for resisting arrest, crimen injuria
Local
Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says other fires are currently raging in Villiersdorp, Stellenbosch, Tulbagh and Paarl.
CAPE TOWN – Working on Fire is still assisting firefighters at a vegetation fire near Stilbaai.
The blaze is the latest in a series of fires that have been plaguing the Western Cape.
Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says other fires are currently raging in Villiersdorp, Stellenbosch, Tulbagh and Paarl.
She says the Stilbaai fire started on Sunday.
“The Stillbaai fire is still ongoing with 22 firefighters assisting the municipality.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.