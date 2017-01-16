Popular Topics
Working on Fire helping to fight Stilbaai blaze

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says other fires are currently raging in Villiersdorp, Stellenbosch, Tulbagh and Paarl.

FILE: Working on Fire firefighters battle a blaze in the Western Cape. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
FILE: Working on Fire firefighters battle a blaze in the Western Cape. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Working on Fire is still assisting firefighters at a vegetation fire near Stilbaai.

The blaze is the latest in a series of fires that have been plaguing the Western Cape.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says other fires are currently raging in Villiersdorp, Stellenbosch, Tulbagh and Paarl.

She says the Stilbaai fire started on Sunday.

“The Stillbaai fire is still ongoing with 22 firefighters assisting the municipality.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

