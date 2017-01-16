Madonsela not interested in being SA president
Thuli Madonsela says she would like to see a female at the helm but a female president should not only be a figurehead.
CAPE TOWN – Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says she has no desire to run for South Africa's presidency.
Weighing in on the succession debate at the Cape Town press club on Monday, Madonsela said South Africans deserved a president who would unite the nation, but that she was not the woman for the job.
“I am neither qualified to be president nor interested in that job.”
Madonsela adds that while she would like to see a female at the helm, a female president should not only be a figurehead.
“Should he be a man, should she be female? At this stage for me, I would like to say I would like to have a female but I would hate to have a female that’s a proxy.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
