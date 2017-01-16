[LISTEN] President Baleka Mbete?
Cape Talk | Baleka Mbete has reportedly joined Cyril Ramaphosa & Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the race for the ANC presidency.
CAPE TOWN – National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has reportedly joined the race for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency.
The ANC leader was quoted as saying that she was approached by many party structures to run for office.
Last year, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he would run for office, while the ANC Women’s League has backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as President Jacob Zuma’s successor.
Political analyst Prince Mashele chats about these developments in the SoundCloud above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] English has more words that any other language
-
[LISTEN] Rooibos tea: An 'amazing, miraculous' product
-
[LISTEN] The best ways to save for your child’s education
-
[LISTEN] Open Streets Cape Town to create car free Bree Street
-
[LISTEN] DA: ANC criticism of Maimane's Israel trip is hypocrisy
-
[LISTEN] Is ANC ready for new era of female leadership?
-
[LISTEN] Here’s how to snag that new job in 2017
-
[LISTEN] The consequences of China's ivory trade ban
-
[LISTEN] How the 18 Gangster Museum seeks to tackle gangsterism
-
[LISTEN] What is your responsibility in the prevention of FASD?
-
[LISTEN] Choosing the career that you love
-
[LISTEN] Top tips on when to allow your child to start dating
-
[LISTEN] Gambia's Supreme Court cannot rule on President Jammeh's challenge
-
[LISTEN] MEC unpacks WC festive season road death stats
-
[LISTEN] It's International Thank You Day... what are you thankful for?
-
[LISTEN] Ten African economies to look out for in 2017
-
[LISTEN] SA company celebrates diversity with inclusive rag dolls
-
[LISTEN] What to expect when renting in Cape Town
-
[LISTEN] Lose weight & stay fit without joining a gym
-
[LISTEN] Will the city of CT get tougher on water restrictions?
-
[LISTEN] Co-parenting after divorce can be painful, but it's possible
-
[LISTEN] Your guide to the back to school madness
-
[LISTEN] Ed Sheeran on the #CokeTop40SA with Apple Music
-
[LISTEN] Stick to your health & fitness resolutions for 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.