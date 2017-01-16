[LISTEN] President Baleka Mbete?

Cape Talk | Baleka Mbete has reportedly joined Cyril Ramaphosa & Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the race for the ANC presidency.

CAPE TOWN – National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has reportedly joined the race for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency.

The ANC leader was quoted as saying that she was approached by many party structures to run for office.

Last year, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he would run for office, while the ANC Women’s League has backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as President Jacob Zuma’s successor.

