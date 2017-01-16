School torched in town near Vuwani

Government offices and a local post office were also set alight during last night's violent demonstration.

JOHANNESBURG – A school has been torched in the town of Tshitale just outside Vuwani.

Government offices and a local post office were also set alight during last night's violent demonstration.

The Limpopo town was rocked by protests last year over issues of demarcation.

Around 30 schools were either torched or vandalised.

Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says officers have been deployed to the area.

“They are actually using clandestine methods because they damage properties at night. Some of the action is completed by the time police arrive in the morning. We are investigating cases of arson.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)