Limpopo govt condemns torching of schools

Government has responded to the burning of Vhari primary school in Tshitale, outside Vuwani, on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG – The Limpopo government condemns the burning of government property, especially schools.

Protesters in the area would like the construction of roads.

Limpopo government’s Phuti Seloba says, “We condemn the disruption of school. We really don’t have the right to hold the future hostage.”