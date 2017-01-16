JHB Central College students, lecturers join Nehawu in protest

Protesters have used burning tyres and rubble to block the road outside the campus in Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG - Students and lecturers at the Johannesburg Central College have joined the National Health Educations and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in a protest outside the campus in Alexandra.

Protesters have used burning tyres and rubble to block London Road.

They’re calling for the immediate reinstatement of 72 staff members who were fired late last year.

They’re also demanding that all students receive their results after their marks were withheld due to an exam paper leak.

Nehawu's Bongani Chauke says: “We want the lectures who were fired to be reinstated and they need to release results for students. Students have not received results.”

Now at Central Johannesburg college in #Alex as students continue protesting against some courses being moved to Ellis park campus pic.twitter.com/EQojBKHdaM — DiTiro Selepe (@tiro_1632) January 16, 2017

