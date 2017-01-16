Ipid probes possible cover-up in Katlehong cop shooting
The incident took place when a constable and his colleagues responded to a robbery at a petrol station on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), is investigating several Katlehong police officers for an alleged cover-up after video footage emerged showing an officer accidentally shooting his colleague in the head.
The friendly fire incident took place when the constable and his colleagues responded to a robbery at a petrol station on Thursday, he died from his injuries over the weekend.
It was initially reported that it was the robbers who had shot the officer.
The video footage shows three police officers lining up against a wall before Constable Tshepo Tladi, at the front of the line, opens fire with a rifle.
Seconds later, the police officer behind him also starts shooting, but Tladi stands up in front of him and he appears to be struck in the back of the head.
Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says it was reported that Tladi was shot by the robbers.
“The police officer who shot should have reported, however his colleagues were there with him and they should have reported the shooting to Ipid which they didn’t do, so we are also investigating that.”
The police have not yet responded to this latest development.
