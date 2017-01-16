Hawks confident all terror related activity will be flagged

The unit says its confident no suspected terrorist will get past the country’s borders.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they’re confident in their work with Interpol to ensure all terror related activities are monitored and no suspected terrorist gets past the country’s borders.

On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported on two terror related incidents in the country, the first about a man believed to be an Islamic State bomb maker planning to board a flight to the country.

According to the Sunday Times, the suspect, an Iraqi named Abu Osama, was arrested at a Turkish airport last month as he was about to board a flight to Johannesburg.

Iraqi Ambassador Saad Kindeel told the newspaper Osama wasn't coming to South Africa to recruit for the Islamic State, but to identify a specific target that would later be attacked.

In a separate incident, a suspected terrorist was spotted by immigration officials at OR Tambo International after getting off a plane from Turkey.

The Hawk's Hangwani Mulaudzi says, “There are always interactions and you know as the acting police commissioner, he is responsible for policing this country, hence we are saying he is on the ground with other law enforcement agencies in order to make sure there is stability in this country.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)