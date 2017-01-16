Hawks confident all terror related activity will be flagged
The unit says its confident no suspected terrorist will get past the country’s borders.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they’re confident in their work with Interpol to ensure all terror related activities are monitored and no suspected terrorist gets past the country’s borders.
On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported on two terror related incidents in the country, the first about a man believed to be an Islamic State bomb maker planning to board a flight to the country.
According to the Sunday Times, the suspect, an Iraqi named Abu Osama, was arrested at a Turkish airport last month as he was about to board a flight to Johannesburg.
Iraqi Ambassador Saad Kindeel told the newspaper Osama wasn't coming to South Africa to recruit for the Islamic State, but to identify a specific target that would later be attacked.
In a separate incident, a suspected terrorist was spotted by immigration officials at OR Tambo International after getting off a plane from Turkey.
The Hawk's Hangwani Mulaudzi says, “There are always interactions and you know as the acting police commissioner, he is responsible for policing this country, hence we are saying he is on the ground with other law enforcement agencies in order to make sure there is stability in this country.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
WC tour guide killed in crocodile attack
-
'Zuma’s show of support for Dlamini-Zuma may be a disadvantage to her'
-
CT woman reportedly shoots her 3 children, turns gun on herself
-
Tributes continue to pour in for jazz legend Thandi Klaasen
-
Former al-Qaeda group assists in search for missing SA journalist
-
EFF calls for Limpopo farmer’s arrest after shooting incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.