GDE to speed up placements as thousands of pupils still without schools

Many grade one and eight pupils are still hoping to be allocated a school in the province.

FILE: Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education says it’s hoping to make progress this week as it scrambles to place thousands of pupils in schools.

Many grade one and eight pupils are still hoping to be allocated a school in the province.

The department introduced the online application process last year, but it was met with resistance by some parents.

The department says it has deployed officials to various districts to speed up the process manually.

Spokesperson Oupa Bodibe says, “We are seeing that the number is low. The districts have deployed all officials to go and assist parents and there has been a slow rate at updating aggregate statistics.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)

