Eskom cuts electricity supply to Naledi & Ventersdorp municipalities

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed it will be cutting electricity supply to two municipalities in the North West this morning for non-payment.



Power was supposed to be cut off to five municipalities but the parastatal says some officials have made special arrangements for late payment.

The Naledi and Ventersdorp municipalities supply will be off until this evening.

Naledi and Ventersdorp municipalities electricity supplies is now switched off until 8:30 because they have not paid @Eskom_SA — Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) January 16, 2017

Town's affected are

Ventersdorp- Ventersdorp, Tshing Township, Appledraai, Buffelsvlei, Boikhutso, Toevlug, Doorkop

Naledi - Vruburg, Stella — Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) January 16, 2017

Twenty-two municipalities in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and Mpumalanga owe the electricity giant money.

Earlier this month, the High Court in Pretoria granted Eskom permission to cut power supply to eight municipalities as it tries to recover billions of rand in debt.

Eskom interim CEO Matshela Koko says they are going to be tough on municipalities who are refusing to pay up.

“The issues for us is no longer about making agreements. It is about making sure that agreements are made and are being honoured. The agreements we are making today with municipalities, we make them orders of court.”

To understand how municipal spending has had a direct impact on service delivery, including the provision of water and electricity, visit EWN’s Municipal Audit Portal.

(Edited by Neo Koza)