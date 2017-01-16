DA: Limpopo Education Dept not ready for 2017 academic year

The DA’s says the department does not have a proper management structure and is solely to blame for the non-delivery of learning material.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo says the Basic Education Department is not ready for the 2017 academic year in the province.

The party says it is evident from the delay of textbooks and stationery to some schools.

The DA’s Jacque Smalle says the department does not have a proper management structure and is solely to blame for the non-delivery of learning material.

“It is clear that the department has failed in its management with reference to making sure that all schools in the province are school ready and have all the relevant material at hand when schools open.”

