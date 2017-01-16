DA: Limpopo Education Dept not ready for 2017 academic year
The DA’s says the department does not have a proper management structure and is solely to blame for the non-delivery of learning material.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo says the Basic Education Department is not ready for the 2017 academic year in the province.
The party says it is evident from the delay of textbooks and stationery to some schools.
The DA’s Jacque Smalle says the department does not have a proper management structure and is solely to blame for the non-delivery of learning material.
“It is clear that the department has failed in its management with reference to making sure that all schools in the province are school ready and have all the relevant material at hand when schools open.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.