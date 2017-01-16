Popular Topics
CT woman reportedly shoots her 3 children, turns gun on herself

The Kraaifontein mother reportedly shot her three children, killing one of them & then turned the gun on herself over the weekend.

Picture: Twitter @SAPoliceService
Picture: Twitter @SAPoliceService
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating an incident in Kraaifontein where a mother reportedly shot her three children, killing one of them.

The woman reportedly turned the gun on herself.

One of her 14-year-old twins was transferred to Tygerberg Hospital in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head, while the other teenager sustained injuries to his arm and hand.

It was one of several shootings in that area which occurred at the weekend.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says Metro Police officers responded to another attack in the vicinity shortly afterwards.

“Upon arrival, Metro Police found a mother and 13-year-old boy had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.”

He says police are still investigating the circumstances.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

