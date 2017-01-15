Suspected hijacker killed after losing control of vehicle

It's believed the suspect hijacked a vehicle in Woodstock in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected hijacker has been killed after losing control of the vehicle he was driving in Cape Town.

It's believed the suspect had hijacked the vehicle in Woodstock in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were alerted and gave chase.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “After a chase by police, the driver lost control and collided with a lamppost. The driver of the BMW also lost his life.”

