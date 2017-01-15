SA comes under alleged increased terror threat
Security officials say US buildings and businesses in South Africa appear to be the most vulnerable to these attacks.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged South Africa could be under increased threat of a terrorist attack after an alleged Isis member was arrested while en route to Johannesburg from Turkey.
The Sunday Times is reporting the suspect, who's an Iraqi national, is believed to have planned a trip to the country last month to scout for a possible terror attack target.
Days earlier, immigration officials in Johannesburg flagged another possible terrorist travelling from the US through Turkey at OR Tambo International Airport.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
