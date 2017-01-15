Red Devils snatch late draw at home to Liverpool

Man United and Liverpool ended their second Premier League meeting with a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The Reds of Liverpool took the lead in the first half when James Milner crashed home a penalty after United's Paul Pogba was penalised for handling in the box.

Both teams made substitutions in the second half as Liverpool sought to seal victory, while the Red Devils were aiming to claw their way back into the match.

The home team's super forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his tenth goal in 10 Premier League matches in the 84th minute.

The goal brought Manchester United alive and they pressed for a winning goal, buoyed by their boisterous fans.

The final minutes of the match saw the players of both teams frantically throw all their energy into one last attack.

The result leaves Liverpool third on the log, while United remain in sixth.