President Zuma saddened by Klaasen’s death
Zuma has described the singer as one of the leading pioneers of the county’s jazz music and role model for many up and coming local musicians.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has expressed deep sadness and has sent his condolences to the family and friends of South African jazz legend Thandi Klaasen.
Klaasen passed away earlier on Sunday, at the age of 86, after battling pancreatic cancer.
Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says the jazz legend contributed to the county not only as a musician but also as a social and political activist.
“The president has said the country has lost one of its internationally acclaimed and respected jazz icons. She is not only known for her role as a musician but she was also a renowned social and political activist.”
Earlier Arts and Culture Minister Mthethwa described her passing as an end of an era.
His spokesperson Lisa Combrinck says, “We pay tribute to a beautiful and haunting voice that will continue to capture our attention.”
Klaasen’s daughter Lorraine took to her Facebook page to relay the news of her mom’s passing.
She has thanked the public for kind words and prayers during this time.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
