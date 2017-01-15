Peters, Motshekga set to visit church to raise road safety awareness

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters is expected to visit the Hope Restoration Ministry in Kempton Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Dipuo Peters is expected to visit the Hope Restoration Ministry in Kempton Park this morning as part of her initiative to intensify road safety education and awareness.

Peters will be accompanied by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga during her visit.

The Transport Department says this is part of its mandate to visit churches quarterly, with a faith-based approach to dealing with the increase in road fatalities on South African roads.

The department’s Ishmael Mnisi says the church had requested that Peters visit.

“The faith-based organisations are important. The church requested the minister visit as they have a high number of young people attending it.”

