Motive unknown in kidnapping of Shiraaz Mohamed

South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed has been kidnapped in Syria.

JOHANNESBURG - Gift of the Givers says it has not yet established why South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed was kidnapped in Syria, but believes it may be a misunderstanding.

The non-governmental origination (NGO) says sometimes in war zones, foreigners are viewed with suspicion.

Gift of the Givers says it's engaging the Turkish government and the governor near the Syrian border, where Mohamed was kidnapped five days ago.

The NGO says it’s important that there is calm as it deals with the kidnapping.

International Relations Nelson Kgwete says it will be seeking assistance from Syria’s neighbouring countries to deal with the matter.

“We will make use of our missions in neighbouring countries to follow up on reports to confirm this.”

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman says they hope that when the gunmen who took Mohamed will let him go.

“We have explained who he is and why he’s there. They will probably see all his pictures of all the refugees and the refugee camps, which is to help the refugees. They’ll probably understand and let him go.”

Sooliman says the drivers travelling with the journalist were told by the gunmen that they represent several groups inside Syria.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)