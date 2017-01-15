Inquest docket opened after teen dies while spearfishing

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Inquest docket opened after teen dies while spearfishing

The National Sea Rescue Institute was called out to Thunderbolt Reef near Port Elizabeth yesterday, after the teenager went missing.

NSRI officials are seen conducting a search operation. NSRI.
NSRI officials are seen conducting a search operation. NSRI.
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket after an 18-year-old spearfisher died.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was called out to Thunderbolt Reef near Port Elizabeth yesterday, after the teenager went missing.

He went spearfishing with two others but failed to resurface.

Several emergency crews, including an EMS helicopter, were deployed to scour the area.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon says divers managed to locate the teen's body.

“The body was handed to forensic services and police have opened an inquest docket.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions