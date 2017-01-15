Inquest docket opened after teen dies while spearfishing

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket after an 18-year-old spearfisher died.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was called out to Thunderbolt Reef near Port Elizabeth yesterday, after the teenager went missing.

He went spearfishing with two others but failed to resurface.

Several emergency crews, including an EMS helicopter, were deployed to scour the area.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon says divers managed to locate the teen's body.

“The body was handed to forensic services and police have opened an inquest docket.”

