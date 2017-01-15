Inquest docket opened after teen dies while spearfishing
The National Sea Rescue Institute was called out to Thunderbolt Reef near Port Elizabeth yesterday, after the teenager went missing.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket after an 18-year-old spearfisher died.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was called out to Thunderbolt Reef near Port Elizabeth yesterday, after the teenager went missing.
He went spearfishing with two others but failed to resurface.
Several emergency crews, including an EMS helicopter, were deployed to scour the area.
The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon says divers managed to locate the teen's body.
“The body was handed to forensic services and police have opened an inquest docket.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Police call for assistance in tracking down cop killers
-
Ramatlhodi condemns Facebook post by govt official
-
ANCWL calls for full investigation into apartheid-era looting
-
Peters, Motshekga set to visit church to raise road safety awareness
-
SA comes under alleged increased terror threat
-
Deafening silence from Ford, says forensic scientist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.