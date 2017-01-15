EFF calls for Limpopo farmer’s arrest after shooting incident

It’s alleged that the farm owner, shot and injured Simon Mmetli on his leg after finding him on the property carrying firewood.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for the arrest of a Limpopo farmer, who allegedly attacked and shot a 23-year-old man, he found on his farm in Duiwelskloof, outside Tzaneen.

It’s alleged that the farm owner, shot and injured Simon Mmetli on his leg after finding him on the property carrying firewood.

The victim was transferred to a hospital and a criminal case against the farm owner- was opened two weeks ago.

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says police have done nothing about the matter.

“He shot Simon Mmetli saying that he was on his property, when Mmetli was there gathering wood. A case has since been opened on 6 January; its nine days later and the police have done nothing.”

Meanwhile, authorities in the Western Cape are investigating the circumstances surrounding two separate shooting incidents that left at least 4 people dead in Cape Town.

In the most recent instance, according to ER24, metro police discovered the bodies of a mother and her 14-year old son on Saturday morning.

Hours earlier, police attended to another shooting in the same area, in which a 43-year old woman and her 21-year old son were killed.

ER24's Russel Meiring says two teenagers also sustained injuries during the attack.

“Upon arrival [paramedics] found one child, 13-years-old, lying in the living room with a gunshot wound to his head. He is in a critical condition. A second child of 14 was found in one of the bedrooms with gunshot wounds to his hand and arm. Paramedics treated both these patients and provided the critical child with advanced life support intervention.”

