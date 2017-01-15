Dept: More than 1,000 firefighters battling WC fires
Some of the firefighters who've been deployed were mobilised from the Eastern Cape and Free State.
CAPE TOWN - The Environmental Affairs Department says more than 1,000 firefighters from its Working on Fire programme have been instrumental in assisting to battle blazes in the Western Cape.
The fire crews, bolstered by aerial support, have been busy at multiple fires including in Somerset West, Simon’s Town, Tulbagh and Grabouw recently.
The department says ground and aerial support have been a key factor in extinguishing at least 57 blazes in the Western Cape since the start of December.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says the blaze in Somerset West has been largely contained, with fire crews now busy with mopping-up operations.
The municipality also believes a fire that was started on Signal Hill this weekend was arson.
The City says a 14-year-old boy was caught at the scene, but he managed to escape.
City bosses are calling on communities to report any such incidents.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
