Deafening silence from Ford, says forensic scientist
Ford says it's still investigating several incidents of the Kuga vehicle catching fire, but there's no intention to recall the car at this stage.
JOHANNESBURG - With reports that victims of malfunctioning Ford Kuga vehicles are planning to bring a possible class action lawsuit against the car manufacturer, a forensic scientist handling one of the cases says the silence from company to deal with the matter is deafening.
Several Kugas have caught alight during the past few weeks.
Last week, a Ford Kuga caught alight when the engine overheated on the N12 near the Voortrekker off-ramp in Alberton, the driver managed to escape unharmed.
WATCH: Ford Kuga catches fire off Voortrekker off-ramp
Reshall Jimmy, 33, died in December 2015 when his car caught fire when he was on holiday in the wilderness.
Dr David Klatzow has called on more people who have experienced similar problems to speak out.
“I’m sure there’s a prospect of some kind legal action; I have no doubt that it will come.”
Smoke was seen coming from another Ford Kuga near the Buccleuch interchange on Saturday, with no reports of any injuries.
Meanwhile, Ford has since urged Kuga drivers to book their vehicles in for a free maintenance check, as it believes there may be an issue with the engine overheating.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
