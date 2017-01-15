DBE ordered to release Limpopo pupils’ results within 72hrs
The Thohoyandou High Court has ordered the department to release the matric results of students implicated in the Limpopo cheating scandal.
JOHANNESBURG – The Thohoyandou High Court has ordered the basic education department to release the results of matric pupils involved in the Limpopo cheating scandal within 72 hours.
The department of education has since blocked the release of the results while they investigate the matter.
The court has ruled yesterday after new era college lodged an urgent interdict last week - for the department to release the results of its candidates,except mathematics.
The school has argued that it’s unfair to block results of all the other subjects, while the issue is with mathematics.
School Governing Body spokesperson Matimba Ndlovu says they have always anticipated this kind of ruling.
“I don’t think the way the department had acted was fair. The judge has ruled in our favour, just as we had anticipated although we will breathe a sigh of relief once we have the results in our hands.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
