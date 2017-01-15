City of CT carries out blitz to curb water wastage

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is stepping up its enforcement of water restrictions in a bid to reduce residents’ water wastage.

Law enforcement officials executed a so-called water blitz in parts of the city over the past few days.

In one instance a man was fined R2,000 for hosing down a concrete surface with potable water.

The city of Cape Town supplies water to almost one million consumers.

It’s up to the Cape Town water inspectorate consisting of 51 officials, to ensure the city meets its target of using no more than 800 million litres of water per day, a target residents have yet to meet.

Officials inspected the Tygerberg-Goodwood area, delivering spot fines and checking proof of registration for boreholes and well-points.

City spokesperson Priya Reddy says, “The city is stepping up its enforcement efforts, but this is only one of our many responsibilities.”

Reddy adds these water blitz operations will become a regular occurrence in various parts of the city over the next few months.



At the same time, in Gauteng the City of Tshwane has warned of planned water cuts in parts of the capital city this week.

Scheduled maintenance at the Zithobeni reservoir will affect water supply in parts of Tshwane from Wednesday.

The City’s Lindela Mashigo says the planned up keep will entail cleaning the reservoir which requires the department of water and sanitation to shut water supply to the reservoirs on Tuesday to allow for the reservoirs to be empty.

He says residents in high lying areas will experience low water pressure.

Mashigo says the water supply interruption will last for 18 hours.

‘The following areas will be affected; Ekangala, Nthabiseng, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit and Thembisile Hani Municipality.”

