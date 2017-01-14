WCED reduces number of unplaced learners by 1k
The department says by Friday it had reduced the number down to 17,500 from 18,484 since schools reopened on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape education department has been able to enrol close to a thousand unplaced learners this week.
Schools across the province started the 2017 academic year on Wednesday, although thousands of children had no school to go to.
It’s understood this is an annual occurrence when families do not register children at their local schools; for reasons ranging from forgetfulness to moving across provinces.
Spokesperson for the department Jessica Shelver says they are reasonably confident the education department will manage to place the remaining learners soon.
“At the start of the week we had 18,484 unplaced learners in the province. We were briefed at lunchtime yesterday and we have managed to reduce this number to 17,500.”
At the same time, the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) says is concerned that over 35,000 pupils have not yet been placed in the Gauteng schools.
Cosas says learners are losing a valuable time while still waiting for placement.
The Gauteng education department says, with plans to build a school every month, it’s cautiously optimistic about the prospect of a smooth placement process next year.
The department says while it was initially focused on building schools for communities that have none, the fast growth of suburban development has presented problems.
