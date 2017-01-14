Thundershowers expected this weekend in Gauteng
A 60% chance of thundershowers has been predicted across the province today, while only a 30% is expected on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents should expect thundershowers throughout the weekend.
A 60% chance of thundershowers has been predicted across the province today, while only a 30% is expected on Sunday.
Recent downpours have had a positive impact on dam levels, including the Vaal River system.
According to Joburg Water, Vaal Dam levels have risen and now stand at 54.54%.
Forecaster Lulama Pheme says: “We are expecting showers. It will be cloudy at times with showers.”
WATCH: Facing a dry future: How bad is the water crisis really?
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Parliamentary inquiry into SABC nears submission deadline
-
Inmates kept at temporary locations due to Pollsmoor overcrowding
-
EC Education Dept admits some schools without textbooks
-
'Fees Must Fall movement won’t disrupt registration process’
-
Absa prepares to respond to leaked preliminary Public Protector report
-
Treasury studying report accusing Myeni of governance breach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.