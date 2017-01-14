Thundershowers expected this weekend in Gauteng

A 60% chance of thundershowers has been predicted across the province today, while only a 30% is expected on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents should expect thundershowers throughout the weekend.

Recent downpours have had a positive impact on dam levels, including the Vaal River system.

According to Joburg Water, Vaal Dam levels have risen and now stand at 54.54%.

Forecaster Lulama Pheme says: “We are expecting showers. It will be cloudy at times with showers.”

