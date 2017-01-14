Scott-Crossley’s lawyers warned not to withhold information

Mark Scott-Crossley made headlines in 2004 after he threw Nelson Chisale into a lion's den, where he was eaten alive.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo have cautioned lawyers representing Mark Scott-Crossley not to withhold any information regarding their client, saying it’s illegal.

On Friday, Scott-Crowley's lawyers approached Hoedspruit police and wanted to negotiate bail on his behalf before he hands himself over.

Scott-Crossley made headlines in 2004 when he was sentenced to five years behind bars after he threw Nelson Chisale into a lion's den, where he was eaten alive.

He is now wanted in connection with an attack in Hoedspruit last month.

Limpopo police say they're in the process of proving whether Scott-Crossley's lawyers have been direct contact with him and whether they're aware of his whereabouts.

He says it's important to note that Scott-Crossley has not been charged, but a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Police say they're following leads and they've intensified their search across the country.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)