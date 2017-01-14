Scott-Crossley’s lawyers warned not to withhold information
Mark Scott-Crossley made headlines in 2004 after he threw Nelson Chisale into a lion's den, where he was eaten alive.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo have cautioned lawyers representing Mark Scott-Crossley not to withhold any information regarding their client, saying it’s illegal.
On Friday, Scott-Crowley's lawyers approached Hoedspruit police and wanted to negotiate bail on his behalf before he hands himself over.
Scott-Crossley made headlines in 2004 when he was sentenced to five years behind bars after he threw Nelson Chisale into a lion's den, where he was eaten alive.
He is now wanted in connection with an attack in Hoedspruit last month.
Limpopo police say they're in the process of proving whether Scott-Crossley's lawyers have been direct contact with him and whether they're aware of his whereabouts.
He says it's important to note that Scott-Crossley has not been charged, but a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Police say they're following leads and they've intensified their search across the country.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
SABC inquiry: Ellen Tshabalala denies receiving call from Blade Nzimande
-
Transport minister to attend funeral of Hammanskraal crash victims
-
Cops continue investigation after three lions killed in Limpopo
-
Ocean View ‘under siege’ by gangs
-
Gauteng police commissioner expresses sadness over cop’s killing
-
BDS ‘strongly condemns’ Mmusi Maimane’s Israel trip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.