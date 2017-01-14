SABC inquiry: Ellen Tshabalala denies receiving call from Blade Nzimande

On Friday, Tshabalala claimed there was “gross political interference” while she led the SABC board.

CAPE TOWN - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala says while the South African Communist Party (SACP) tried to influence her during her tenure, she did not receive a call from Higher Education Minister and SACP leader Blade Nzimande.

Much of this centred on the policy wrangling over whether set-top boxes needed for the country’s migration from analogue to digital terrestrial television should be encrypted or not.

Tshabalala was the last witness to testify before Parliament’s inquiry into the now defunct SABC board.

Fezeka Loliwe, an African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP), accused Tshabalala of making a scapegoat out of Nzimande after she named him as one of the politicians who spoke out on the need for encrypted set-top boxes.

“He did not call me, but a member, I don’t know if he was the spokesperson or deputy of SACP. He called me to say I support Minister [Yunus] Carrim’s idea of having encryption.”

Tshabalala also claimed that ANC and Democratic Alliance politicians tried to influence affairs at the SABC but refused to mention names.

She says she will provide more details in a written submission to the committee conducting the inquiry.

The committee will now start drafting its report for the National Assembly, which is due by 28 February.

