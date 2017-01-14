SABC inquiry: Ellen Tshabalala denies receiving call from Blade Nzimande
On Friday, Tshabalala claimed there was “gross political interference” while she led the SABC board.
CAPE TOWN - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala says while the South African Communist Party (SACP) tried to influence her during her tenure, she did not receive a call from Higher Education Minister and SACP leader Blade Nzimande.
On Friday, Tshabalala claimed there was “gross political interference” while she led the SABC board.
Much of this centred on the policy wrangling over whether set-top boxes needed for the country’s migration from analogue to digital terrestrial television should be encrypted or not.
Tshabalala was the last witness to testify before Parliament’s inquiry into the now defunct SABC board.
Fezeka Loliwe, an African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP), accused Tshabalala of making a scapegoat out of Nzimande after she named him as one of the politicians who spoke out on the need for encrypted set-top boxes.
“He did not call me, but a member, I don’t know if he was the spokesperson or deputy of SACP. He called me to say I support Minister [Yunus] Carrim’s idea of having encryption.”
Tshabalala also claimed that ANC and Democratic Alliance politicians tried to influence affairs at the SABC but refused to mention names.
She says she will provide more details in a written submission to the committee conducting the inquiry.
The committee will now start drafting its report for the National Assembly, which is due by 28 February.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Scott-Crossley’s lawyers warned not to withhold information
-
Transport minister to attend funeral of Hammanskraal crash victims
-
Cops continue investigation after three lions killed in Limpopo
-
Ocean View ‘under siege’ by gangs
-
Gauteng police commissioner expresses sadness over cop’s killing
-
BDS ‘strongly condemns’ Mmusi Maimane’s Israel trip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.