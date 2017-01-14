SA journalist ‘kidnapped’ in Syria

It’s understood Shiraaz Mohamed was travelling with members of the Gift of the Givers hospital in Syria four days ago.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African journalist has apparently been kidnapped in Syria.

#TheArtOfLife This is the sad reality of war... #OnAssignment #VictimsOfWar #PrayForSyria #GiftOfTheGivers Posted by Shiraaz Mohamed on Saturday, 7 January 2017

Gift of the Givers says the team was on its way to the Turkish border from Syria when a group of armed men took him, promising to return him to the hospital in two days after he has been questioned.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

More details to follow on this developing story.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)