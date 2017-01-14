Proteas thrash Sri Lanka in final test
The Proteas have won the third test match by an innings and 118 runs, clasping the test series against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium.
JOHANNESBURG – The Proteas have won the third test match by an innings and 118 runs, clasping the test series against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium.
South Africa were always going to be the favourites going into the home series against Sri Lanka, following their success in Australia towards the end of last year and they certainly proved why, as they make light work of their visitors with a 3-0 series win.
The Proteas claimed victories of more than 200 runs in the first two matches in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town but very few expected the third match to end in three days and by an innings and 118 runs.
That was the story at the Wanderers, as the hosts dominated with both bat and ball to suffocate their opponents.
In Hashim Amla's 100th test match, South Africa displayed some fine batting, with the man of the moment scoring 134 on his special occasion, while JP Duminy smacked 155 runs of his own to help South Africa post 426.
WICKET! Another excellent catch, this time by Duminy as he helps Parnell get rid of Tharanga (26). SL 177/8 (f/o) #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/qWpW4nxsv7— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 14, 2017
In reply, Sri Lanka faltered as they managed only 131 in their first innings and when asked to follow on, could only muster 177 runs in the second innings.
Kagiso Rabada was the star of the series with the ball, taking 19 wickets, while Dean Elgar lead with the bat, scoring 308 in the three matches.
A third successive test series victory for captain Faf du Plessis, who will now sit back and allow AB de Villiers to take over the 50 over game.
More in Local
-
Police commissioners condemn cop killings in 3 provinces
-
CT metro cop recovering well after alleged gang shooting
-
Cosas: Unplaced learners losing valuable learning time
-
CT woman to appear in court after allegedly snatching baby
-
Firefighters remain alert after Signal Hill blaze
-
SA journalist ‘kidnapped’ in Syria
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.