Proteas thrash Sri Lanka in final test

The Proteas have won the third test match by an innings and 118 runs, clasping the test series against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG – The Proteas have won the third test match by an innings and 118 runs, clasping the test series against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium.

South Africa were always going to be the favourites going into the home series against Sri Lanka, following their success in Australia towards the end of last year and they certainly proved why, as they make light work of their visitors with a 3-0 series win.

The Proteas claimed victories of more than 200 runs in the first two matches in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town but very few expected the third match to end in three days and by an innings and 118 runs.

That was the story at the Wanderers, as the hosts dominated with both bat and ball to suffocate their opponents.

In Hashim Amla's 100th test match, South Africa displayed some fine batting, with the man of the moment scoring 134 on his special occasion, while JP Duminy smacked 155 runs of his own to help South Africa post 426.

WICKET! Another excellent catch, this time by Duminy as he helps Parnell get rid of Tharanga (26). SL 177/8 (f/o) #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/qWpW4nxsv7 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 14, 2017

In reply, Sri Lanka faltered as they managed only 131 in their first innings and when asked to follow on, could only muster 177 runs in the second innings.

Kagiso Rabada was the star of the series with the ball, taking 19 wickets, while Dean Elgar lead with the bat, scoring 308 in the three matches.

A third successive test series victory for captain Faf du Plessis, who will now sit back and allow AB de Villiers to take over the 50 over game.