Police commissioners condemn cop killings in 3 provinces

Four officers were killed in Gauteng, the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape this week.

JOHANNESBURG – With four police officers killed this week, police commissioners of the affected provinces have called on members of public to assist in finding those involved.

Last year, Police Minister Nathi Nhleko set up the national tactical response plan.

It’s aimed at conducting on site investigations to assess the circumstances of all officers who have been killed.

Nhleko found that 71% of the killings happened when police were responding to the needs of the public.

The South African police Service (Saps) has noted with concern a number of police killings this year.

On Saturday morning a second Gauteng police officer was gunned down in Eldorado Park after he noticed someone fiddling with his car.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters says the first police killing this week was at a business robbery in Katlehong.

“The police in Gauteng will mobilise all resources and join forces with all relevant crime fighting entities to ensure that the suspects are caught and brought to book.”

No arrests have yet been made.

At the same time, Northern Cape police arrested 28-year-old Mzwandile Majosi for the alleged murder of an off duty officer.

In the Eastern Cape a 59-year-old warrant officer was gunned down after his shift. Police say the gunmen fled without taking anything after the shooting.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)