Transport minister to attend funeral of Hammanskraal crash victims
Sixteen people were killed in a collision involving a taxi in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Dipuo Peters is expected to attend a funeral service on Saturday, after 16 people were killed in a collision involving a taxi in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
Sixteen people, including six children, died when the minibus they were travelling collided with another vehicle on the N1 highway.
Peters says motorists, passengers and pedestrians need to more vigilant in light of the 17% increase in road fatalities this past festive season.
The departments Ishmael Mnisi says: “The minister has called on drivers to remind passengers to buckle up and for drivers to be aware of pedestrians.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Scott-Crossley’s lawyers warned not to withhold information
-
SABC inquiry: Ellen Tshabalala denies receiving call from Blade Nzimande
-
Cops continue investigation after three lions killed in Limpopo
-
Ocean View ‘under siege’ by gangs
-
Gauteng police commissioner expresses sadness over cop’s killing
-
BDS ‘strongly condemns’ Mmusi Maimane’s Israel trip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.