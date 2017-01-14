Popular Topics
Transport minister to attend funeral of Hammanskraal crash victims

Sixteen people were killed in a collision involving a taxi in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters. Picture: Facebook.
Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Dipuo Peters is expected to attend a funeral service on Saturday, after 16 people were killed in a collision involving a taxi in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Sixteen people, including six children, died when the minibus they were travelling collided with another vehicle on the N1 highway.

Peters says motorists, passengers and pedestrians need to more vigilant in light of the 17% increase in road fatalities this past festive season.

The departments Ishmael Mnisi says: “The minister has called on drivers to remind passengers to buckle up and for drivers to be aware of pedestrians.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

