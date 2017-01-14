Ocean View ‘under siege’ by gangs
A community activist in Ocean View says it's sad that innocent people are losing their lives during the current spike in battles between rival gangs
CAPE TOWN - A community activist in Ocean View says it's sad that innocent people are losing their lives during the current spike in battles between rival gang.
Six-month-old baby Zahnia Woodward was struck by a stray bullet in the community late last month.
Her father, who was carrying her at the time, was also wounded.
Two men accused of the infant's death appeared briefly in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court Friday.
Earl Mentor was one of scores of community members present at court yesterday to support the relatives of the murdered baby.
He says Ocean View is currently under siege. “We are experiencing one of the worst gang turf wars in the area at the moment. Innocent people are being killed.”
The case against the two men has been postponed to the middle of next month for a formal bail application.
The baby's mother, Cindy Woodward, says she's at peace but will continue to fight gangsterism in the community. She adds Zahnia was cremated earlier this week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Gauteng police commissioner expresses sadness over cop’s killing
-
BDS ‘strongly condemns’ Mmusi Maimane’s Israel trip
-
Parliamentary inquiry into SABC nears submission deadline
-
Thundershowers expected this weekend in Gauteng
-
Inmates kept at temporary locations due to Pollsmoor overcrowding
-
EC Education Dept admits some schools without textbooks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.