Ocean View ‘under siege’ by gangs

A community activist in Ocean View says it's sad that innocent people are losing their lives during the current spike in battles between rival gangs

CAPE TOWN - A community activist in Ocean View says it's sad that innocent people are losing their lives during the current spike in battles between rival gang.

Six-month-old baby Zahnia Woodward was struck by a stray bullet in the community late last month.

Her father, who was carrying her at the time, was also wounded.

Two men accused of the infant's death appeared briefly in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court Friday.

Earl Mentor was one of scores of community members present at court yesterday to support the relatives of the murdered baby.

He says Ocean View is currently under siege. “We are experiencing one of the worst gang turf wars in the area at the moment. Innocent people are being killed.”

The case against the two men has been postponed to the middle of next month for a formal bail application.

The baby's mother, Cindy Woodward, says she's at peace but will continue to fight gangsterism in the community. She adds Zahnia was cremated earlier this week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)