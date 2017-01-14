Mcebo Dlamini urged to use influence to deter violent student protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mcebo Dlamini urged to use influence to deter violent student protests

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has called on student activist Mcebo Dlamini to use his influence.

FILE: Mceboi Dlamini pictured at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Thokoza. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Mceboi Dlamini pictured at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Thokoza. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has called on student activist Mcebo Dlamini to use his influence to deter violent student protests which have resulted in university property being vandalised.

The judge delivered his written judgment on Friday, in relation to Dlamini’s bail application being denied last year.

He found that the Fees Must Fall leader being denied bail was an error by the courts.

Mokgoatlheng says the regional courts had an obligation to show Dlamini the video footage evidence used by the State to justify his bail being denied.

The judge shared some advice with Dlamini: “This burning of institutions doesn’t help anybody. You can make the same point without burning institutions.”

Dlamini says he appreciates the advice but protesting students have also suffered.

“We don’t protest as a hobby. We protest as a last resort and we are raising things affecting us directly or indirectly.”

He says the Fees Must Fall protests have yielded positive results.

“Government has responded to the issue of the missing middle, which was not known before Fees Must Fall protests.”

His case is set to resume on 15 June.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions