Mcebo Dlamini urged to use influence to deter violent student protests
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has called on student activist Mcebo Dlamini to use his influence.
JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has called on student activist Mcebo Dlamini to use his influence to deter violent student protests which have resulted in university property being vandalised.
The judge delivered his written judgment on Friday, in relation to Dlamini’s bail application being denied last year.
He found that the Fees Must Fall leader being denied bail was an error by the courts.
Mokgoatlheng says the regional courts had an obligation to show Dlamini the video footage evidence used by the State to justify his bail being denied.
The judge shared some advice with Dlamini: “This burning of institutions doesn’t help anybody. You can make the same point without burning institutions.”
Dlamini says he appreciates the advice but protesting students have also suffered.
“We don’t protest as a hobby. We protest as a last resort and we are raising things affecting us directly or indirectly.”
He says the Fees Must Fall protests have yielded positive results.
“Government has responded to the issue of the missing middle, which was not known before Fees Must Fall protests.”
His case is set to resume on 15 June.
