Inmates kept at temporary locations due to Pollsmoor overcrowding

Last month, the Western Cape High Court ordered the Tokai facility to reduce overcrowding to 120%.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Correctional Services in the Western Cape say accommodating inmates at court holding cells and neighbouring police cells is a temporary solution, as it addresses severe overcrowding at Pollsmoor Prison.

Inmates returning to the prison from court were barred access on Friday, while the facility undertook a mass relocation of around 1,000 sentenced offenders.

Last month, the Western Cape High Court ordered the Tokai facility to reduce overcrowding to 120%.

In responding court papers, the department committed to bringing the detainee population at Pollsmoor to 150% of its 1,619-capacity prison within six months.

Correctional Services regional commissioner Delekile Klaas explains: “Currently we’re busy with the transfers of all sentenced offenders to make space for more remands. We are taking all sentenced offenders as far as Free State and Northern Cape. Our long-term intention is to turn Pollsmoor into a remand facility.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

