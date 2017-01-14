Inmates kept at temporary locations due to Pollsmoor overcrowding
Last month, the Western Cape High Court ordered the Tokai facility to reduce overcrowding to 120%.
CAPE TOWN - Correctional Services in the Western Cape say accommodating inmates at court holding cells and neighbouring police cells is a temporary solution, as it addresses severe overcrowding at Pollsmoor Prison.
Inmates returning to the prison from court were barred access on Friday, while the facility undertook a mass relocation of around 1,000 sentenced offenders.
Last month, the Western Cape High Court ordered the Tokai facility to reduce overcrowding to 120%.
In responding court papers, the department committed to bringing the detainee population at Pollsmoor to 150% of its 1,619-capacity prison within six months.
Correctional Services regional commissioner Delekile Klaas explains: “Currently we’re busy with the transfers of all sentenced offenders to make space for more remands. We are taking all sentenced offenders as far as Free State and Northern Cape. Our long-term intention is to turn Pollsmoor into a remand facility.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Parliamentary inquiry into SABC nears submission deadline
-
Thundershowers expected this weekend in Gauteng
-
EC Education Dept admits some schools without textbooks
-
'Fees Must Fall movement won’t disrupt registration process’
-
Absa prepares to respond to leaked preliminary Public Protector report
-
Treasury studying report accusing Myeni of governance breach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.