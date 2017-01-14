Gauteng police commissioner expresses sadness over cop’s killing

Ocean View ‘under siege’ by gangs
Constable Tshepo Tladi died on Thursday night after he was shot in the head with an R5 rifle.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has expressed her sadness at the death of an on-duty officer.
Constable Tshepo Tladi died on Thursday night after he was shot in the head with an R5 rifle at a filling station in Katlehong.
The constable was part of a group of policemen who were responding to an alleged robbery at the garage
He was shot by one of the suspects upon arrival.
