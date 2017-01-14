Gauteng police commissioner expresses sadness over cop’s killing

Constable Tshepo Tladi died on Thursday night after he was shot in the head with an R5 rifle.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has expressed her sadness at the death of an on-duty officer.

Constable Tshepo Tladi died on Thursday night after he was shot in the head with an R5 rifle at a filling station in Katlehong.

The constable was part of a group of policemen who were responding to an alleged robbery at the garage

He was shot by one of the suspects upon arrival.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)