Free State Sanco calls on Eskom to rethink power cuts

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the Free State is calling for Eskom to suspend its decision to cut electricity supply to municipalities which owe the utility.

The power supplier says municipal disconnections will go ahead next week, unless payments are made and agreed arrangements are concluded on the debt balance.

This come after a court battle in which the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of the Eskom to go ahead in cutting power supply to defaulting municipalities in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State provinces.

Sanco’s Free State provincial secretary Bakoena Ramosie says the power utility should consider other measures to get payment.

“Maybe it is high time that they engage the national department, and the provincial department, as far as the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs is concerned. Where we are as community leaders, we cannot say fees are not paid because the community are not paying, hence we are saying that Eskom should suspend the issue of cutting electricity.”