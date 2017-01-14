Free State Sanco calls on Eskom to rethink power cuts
Eskom says municipal disconnections will go ahead next week, unless payments are made and agreed arrangements are concluded in the defaulting municipalities.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the Free State is calling for Eskom to suspend its decision to cut electricity supply to municipalities which owe the utility.
The power supplier says municipal disconnections will go ahead next week, unless payments are made and agreed arrangements are concluded on the debt balance.
This come after a court battle in which the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of the Eskom to go ahead in cutting power supply to defaulting municipalities in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State provinces.
Sanco’s Free State provincial secretary Bakoena Ramosie says the power utility should consider other measures to get payment.
“Maybe it is high time that they engage the national department, and the provincial department, as far as the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs is concerned. Where we are as community leaders, we cannot say fees are not paid because the community are not paying, hence we are saying that Eskom should suspend the issue of cutting electricity.”
More in Local
-
Shiraaz Mohamed’s family anxious after news of his alleged abduction
-
Four killed instantly in Limpopo crash
-
Proteas thrash Sri Lanka in final test
-
Police commissioners condemn cop killings in 3 provinces
-
CT metro cop recovering well after alleged gang shooting
-
Cosas: Unplaced learners losing valuable learning time
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.