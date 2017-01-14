Free State Sanco calls on Eskom to rethink power cuts

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Free State Sanco calls on Eskom to rethink power cuts

Eskom says municipal disconnections will go ahead next week, unless payments are made and agreed arrangements are concluded in the defaulting municipalities.

Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the Free State is calling for Eskom to suspend its decision to cut electricity supply to municipalities which owe the utility.

The power supplier says municipal disconnections will go ahead next week, unless payments are made and agreed arrangements are concluded on the debt balance.

This come after a court battle in which the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of the Eskom to go ahead in cutting power supply to defaulting municipalities in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State provinces.

Sanco’s Free State provincial secretary Bakoena Ramosie says the power utility should consider other measures to get payment.

“Maybe it is high time that they engage the national department, and the provincial department, as far as the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs is concerned. Where we are as community leaders, we cannot say fees are not paid because the community are not paying, hence we are saying that Eskom should suspend the issue of cutting electricity.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions