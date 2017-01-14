Four killed instantly in Limpopo crash

All of the occupants in a sedan died when it crashed into bus in Giyani, Limpopo on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have died and ten others have been injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Limpopo.

It is alleged the sedan slid under the bus upon impact, killing all occupants - including the driver.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the vehicles was overtaking.

Ngoepe says the injured were taken to the nearest hospital for further medical treatment.

“Police in Giyani are investigating a case of culpable homicide after four people were killed on the spot in a head on collision, between a bus and a sedan, which occurred between Giyani CBD and Giyani Section A. A number of passengers on the bus also sustained injuries. Our investigations are still continuing.”

