Dept of Health warns job seekers not to fall prey to scam
The department says it has noted a number of people who have fallen victim to the scam which invites them to apply to a number of vacancies at the Dr George Mukhari hospital.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department has warned members of the public about a jobs scam which fraudulently invites people to apply for vacancies at the Dr George Mukhari hospital.
The department says it has noted a number of people who have fallen victim to the scam which invites them to apply for nursing, porting, and general vacancies at the Tshwane hospital.
The department’s Steve Mabona says it has been brought to the department’s attention that there is an advertisement which claims to come from the human resource coordinator from the Dr George Mukhari hospital.
He says the scammers ask for R2,000 in exchange for an opportunity for an interview at the department of health.
“We want to call upon members of the community and say that as government we do not expect any payment from applicants that are looking at opportunities of employment at any government department.”
